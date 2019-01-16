Jeff Bezos Spotted Having Cozy Meal With Lauren Sanchez 9 Months Before Divorce Announcement

Billionaire love cheat Jeff Bezos just further proved himself to be the two-timer we already knew he was. National Enquirer exclusively broke the news of the Amazon supremo’s steamy affair with Lauren Sanchez on January 9, and now, Page Six has revealed a photo of them from a romantic date at Champagne at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle way back on April 10, 2018, nine months before his bombshell divorce announcement.

“Jeff could have booked a private room, but instead he brazenly chose a table that was front and center — even though Seattle is his hometown, and they could easily be recognized,” a source told the news outlet.

The get-together took place just a few miles from Bezos’ home with his soon to be ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, and their kids. Similarly, the sexy mistress owns a home in Seattle with her estranged husband, Patrick Whitesell.

National Enquirer previously revealed the two-timing tycoon had been cozying up with Sanchez behind his wife’s back for eight months. Their tasteless relationship included exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet, sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies — including one steamy “d*ck” picture — and having secret rendezvous at palatial private estates.

Enquirer also learned that their innocent spouses found out about their lovey-dovey affair last fall. On January 9, Bezos announced his now not-so-shocking divorce to the public. “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” his tweet said. “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

The richest man in history was grinning from ear to ear during his scandalous wine and dine with his lady early last year. On Monday, January 14, Sanchez was spotted with a big smile on her face for the first time since the affair news broke. From the looks of all this, it seems clear the erotic lovebirds will be scheduling more dates in the future…