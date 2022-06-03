James Caan Looking for gal he Can’t Refuse!

Two-fisted Godfather gangster James Caan is on the hunt for romance — and a great new role — at the ripe age of 82!

The never-say-die veteran actor and dad of five is still looking for love after flunking at marriage four times, with Dee Mathis from 1961 to 1966, Sheila Ryan from 1976 to 1977, Ingrid Hajek from 1990 to 1994 and his longest, a 14-year marriage to Linda Stokes that ended in 2009.

Now, James would “like someone older, closer to his age, but who is attractive, fit, young at heart, and who can cook,” says a source. “He’d also like someone like him — a little bit crazy.”

The star of hit movies including Misery, Brian’s Song, Elf and Rollerball and the TV blockbuster Las Vegas is also ready for another plum role.

“James’ ca-reer began in the 1960s and he continues to act,” notes the source. “He’s won a slew of awards but before he retires, he’d like one more good, meaty role that will outshine all the rest.”

While he’s over 80, the 1956 Michigan State quarterback still works out daily “and looks great,” says the source. “He especially wants a comeback to remind fans who he is.”

“Jimmy realized it might be time to go big again, after running into a fan recently, who shouted, ‘James Caan, wow! I thought you were dead!’ ”