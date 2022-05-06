Hunk-hungry Hoda Kotb Itching for Action

Man-hungry Hoda Kotb is hunting for a hunk after calling off her engagement with moneyman Joel Schiffman, tipsters dish.

The footloose Today anchor, who’s single for the first time in eight years, is jonesing to jump-start her love life by finding a guy who really revs her engine, sources snitch.

“She hasn’t had any intimacy for months now, and she’s taking the initiative to change that. She’s done with slick city types and looking to find an ordinary Joe,” spills an insider.

“Hoda’s flirting up a storm with taxi drivers, doormen, guys working on construction she meets on her morning commute — anything to boost her ego, which has taken a beating since her split from Joel.”

The chatty cougar, 57, announced the end of her nearly three-year engagement with the silver-fox financier, 64, in January.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, sources squealed their relationship hit the rocks after Joel objected to Hoda’s desire to bring more children into their swanky Manhattan home. The pair was already raising adopted daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, but the baby-crazy mom has admitted she’s longing for a third.

Hoda had been coupled up with Joel since 2013, but sources claim the TV yakker was love-starved well before she pulled the plug on their relationship!

“Things hadn’t been going well between her and Joel for a long time,” adds the insider. “She’s asked friends to set her up. She wants good old-fashioned fun and thinks it would be great to have a sexy hunk on the side. She’s even thinking of joining a dating app. Hoda’s desperate.”

Her sassy new attitude seemed to be in full force on Today when she recently gushed over an encounter with a sexy stranger by saying, “I stood there, and you could feel the electricity.”