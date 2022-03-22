‘Hot Body’ Lizzo Loves Her Lard

Plus-size Lizzo is proud of being a “roll” model!

“We all know I’m fat,” the 33-year-old “Truth Hurts” rapper says. “It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy.”

But it wasn’t always that way. Last summer, the hate talk got to her, and the 200-pounder let it all hang out on Instagram Live.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she admitted. “It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you.”

But now, she’s back celebrating being the biggest star around, something she hopes will inspire other women.