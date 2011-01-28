HOLLYWOOD HEALTH SCARES FOR 3 LEADING LADIES

Actresses Regina King, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Debbi Morgan are all having health crises!

Southland star Regina looks like the picture of health, but she’s battling two silent killers — high blood pressure and high cholesterol. After an older sister died recently from a blood pressure-related illness, she realized she had to take action, said a source.

Meanwhile,Tisha Campbell-Martin, best known for her starring roles on Martin and My Wife and Kids, has sarcoidosis, a potentially fatal lung disorder. “Tisha is in good spirits now, but when she was initially diagnosed, she was devastated,” a close family friend revealed.

Also suffering is All My Children star Debbi Morgan. The actress recently revealed she’s been undergoing intense treatment for advanced Lyme disease.

