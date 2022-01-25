Heidi Klum’s $2M Gams!

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s gorgeous gams were insured for a helluva lot of pin money! The German-born beauty claims a client ponied up for a policy totaling more than $2 million on her famous legs — but she admits one limb has a lower price tag for being less than perfect!

“One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” Heidi reveals. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.”

Though the America’s Got Talent judge is 48, the looker still loves flaunting her shapely stems and once confessed, “I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs. I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet.”