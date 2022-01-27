Hefner Dog Hooked on Coke!

So Much cocaine was passed around at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion, a frequent guest’s pet poodle became a nose-candy junkie!

Sondra Theodore, now 65, who became a member of Hef’s harem after appearing as the July 1977 Playboy magazine centerfold, notes the bunny boss, who died at 91 in 2017, put vials of cocaine around his house so guests could take a snort wherever they were — including the bathrooms.

In Secrets of Playboy, a new docuseries, Sondra says the dog owned by Hef’s second-in-command, John Dante, became a cocaine junkie.

“There were drugs everywhere,” she says. “John had a dog, Louis — and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine. The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around.”

One night, “a very famous” female celeb “walked into the house and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose. She goes: ‘He just loves me.’

“We knew why that dog was on her.”