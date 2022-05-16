Heather Locklear Ready to Lock & Load!

Troubled Heather Locklear finally has her life back on track — she’s clean and sober and happily planning her upcoming wedding!

As this exclusive National ENQUIRER photo shows, the onetime Dynasty hottie and recovering addict was in good spirits as she headed to a romantic April 15 brunch with fiancé Chris Heisser.

Spies snitch the 60-year-old actress is looking — and feeling — better than she has in years.

“Heather had a tricky time with sobriety during lockdown,” says one insider. “But she’s done a lot of work and turned things around.”

As ENQUIRER readers know, Heather secretly got engaged to on-off beau Chris, 60, in 2020, and she’s now throwing herself into wedding prep.

“They’re keeping the news to themselves because they’d rather avoid the spotlight, but it’s happening, and very soon,” spills the source.

Heather has weathered booze and prescription pill abuse along with multiple run-ins with the law and stints in rehab. Now sources report she’s back on solid ground with Chris. “Heather’s fully committed to her sobriety and their romance couldn’t be better,” the source shares.