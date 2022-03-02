Harry & Meghan Snub New Queen Camilla

Queen Elizabeth’s stunning decree officially naming Camilla — mistress turned wife of her son Charles — Britain’s next queen was met with public silence from bitter grandson Prince Harry and his diva wife, Meghan!

But the renegade royals — now holed up in their $14 million California mansion with kids Archie 2, and Lilibet, eight months — should be worried about snubbing the future sovereign’s former sidepiece, say palace sources.

“Camilla’s loyalties lie with Charles, and she will allow nothing — and no one — to demean or threaten her husband,” dishes a high-level courtier.

“And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done both.”

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, sensationally ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase success as Hollywood royalty. But as the money-hungry attention seekers inked multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, they also accused his family of racism, cutting their purse strings and refusing to take Harry’s calls!

Though Her Majesty, 95, boldly backed the royal runaway’s stepmother, the source claims everyone expects the peeved prince to bash Camilla, 74, as a homewrecking harpy in his upcoming memoir and accuse her of breaking up 73-year-old Charles’ marriage to Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana.

“The Sussexes know their fate is sealed,” spills the source. “And they know Camilla will retaliate.”