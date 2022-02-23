Harry & Meghan Hypocrite Scandal

Self-Proclaimed woke crusaders Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are being blasted as “phonies” and “hypocrites” after they refused to cancel their whopping $24 million deal with Spotify over an anti-vax scandal!

The renegade royals are resisting pressure to join an A-list boycott of the platform, which carries podcasts by anti-vaxxer Joe Rogan, who’s accused of spreading dangerous misinformation that the shots don’t work.

Music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell yanked their tunes from Spotify and the “Like a Hurricane” crooner ripped the streaming service for spreading “life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people.”

But while Harry, 37, blames “mass-scale misinformation” and “peddling lies” for people refusing to get shots, he and Meghan, 40, won’t put their money where their mouths are and ax their big-bucks deal with the platform.

Instead, the pair put out a high-sounding statement through their Archewell charity, saying: “We have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis.”

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid-19 misinformation on its platform.”

But the pampered couple’s “concern” stops when it comes to continuing to take Spotify’s dough, a royal source says. “Meghan and Harry talk a great game, but it’s all a scam to land big-money projects.”