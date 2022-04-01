Gwen Stefani Gets her Freak on With to Much Surgery

Let’s face it, rocker Gwen Stefani is looking extremely stretched and cat-eyed these days, and sources say horrified pals are urging the No Doubt singer to lay off freakish fillers!

Blake Shelton’s other half stunned fans when new pics revealed she was nearly unrecognizable while out and about around Anaheim, Calif.

“It’s no secret she’s been obsessed with Botox and fillers for years — but she’s really gone overboard now,” spills an insider. “She can’t even move her face and her smile looks distorted because of all the filler!”

Celebrity plastic surgeon Michelle Yagoda, who has not treated Gwen, says, “It looks like she’s had cheek filler, a rhinoplasty to smooth the bump on her nose, Botox to drop her upper lip, and lip injections.”

A source says while Gwen looks younger than her 52 years, that’s not good enough for her!

As The National ENQUIRER recently reported, Gwen’s been looking into getting hair plugs because bleaching has damaged and thinned her locks.

“Her friends and even Blake have been on her case to lay off the cosmetic procedures and just be herself,” says a source.