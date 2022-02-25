‘Grey’s’ Star’s Custody War Explodes

Former Grey’s Anatomy doc Jesse Williams’ bitter custody battle with Aryn Drake-Lee has exploded — with the TV hunk angrily claiming his ex-wife is trying to cut him out of the lives of their two kids!

In court papers obtained by The National ENQUIRER, the 41-year-old actor — who played Dr. Jackson Avery from 2009 until last year — accuses Aryn of skipping court-ordered FaceTime calls with kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6, and concocting flimsy excuses to keep them from visiting him.

She’s “become increasingly controlling and restrictive,” he says.

The warring ex-couple split in 2017 after five years of marriage and now share custody — but Aryn, 40, has asked the court for primary guardianship, citing what she claims is Jesse’s “intimidation” and “erratic behavior.”

Fuming Jesse has fired back in the legal papers that his ex needs co-parenting therapy classes — and calls her complaints “a perpetual loop of the same disproven, unsupported tales.”