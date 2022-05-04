Gayle King Storms to Norah O’Donnell’s Rescue!

It was nearly “anchor’s away” for highly paid but unpopular diva Norah O’Donnell until her job was fished from the drink by her biggest rival at the network, Gayle King, spies dish!

The pricey CBS Evening News anchor shockingly got a new contract and a raise, because Gayle didn’t want the network to steal her CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil, 41, to take Norah’s place, according to insiders.

“Gayle is no fan of Norah’s, but she hand-picked Tony and likes the chemistry on her set,” spills a source. “It’s crazy, but Gayle saved Norah’s job!”

As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, sources tattled Norah had a bull’s-eye on her back after cost-cutting boss Neeraj Kemlani took over the news department.

Norah’s seat looked even more up for grabs when she was the only anchor of the big three networks NOT to report from Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine. Instead, CBS sent trendy Tony, fueling rumors the 48-year-old journo was toast.

But Gayle, 67, threw a monkey wrench into those plans, insiders say!

“They’re far from friends, but Gayle’s smart,” snitches a source. “She put together her show and she wants to see it succeed with the pieces she put in place.”

“Having Tony taken away could derail all that!”

Meanwhile, sources reveal Norah — who received an undisclosed bump to her reported $8 million salary — isn’t taking any victory laps.

“She knows how close she came to being fired and she’s grateful Gayle saved her,” dishes a source. “Even if she can’t stand her!”