Gabby Petito’s Killer Blew Own Brains Out

Newly released autopsy findings show murdered beauty Gabby Petito’s fugitive boyfriend Brian Laundrie shot himself in the head while on the lam from the law — and rats and dogs feasted on his bones!

A Florida medical examiner’s report revealed the 23-year-old fired a “single bullet” that “entered his head at the left temple and exited through the right, traveling slightly upward.”

Laundrie’s shattered skull and most of his bones were found scattered in the marshy Carlton Reserve near Sarasota where he’d fled to escape cops who named him a person of interest in ­Gabby’s grim death.

His remains were undiscovered for weeks. His bones had been gnawed on by animals after his death in an overgrown area where searchers also found a pair of green shorts, slip-on shoes, a white metal ring, a backpack and a handgun. A handwritten note, a Moab Coffee Roasters hat, a dry bag with Laundrie’s journal and a wooden box containing a small notebook and a picture of himself were also discovered.

Laundrie and his fiancée had been traveling together in the western U.S. for her blog when he suddenly turned up at his family’s North Port, Fla., home in her van — and without her — on Sept. 1. He refused to speak with authorities about Gabby and vanished a dozen days later. Then Gabby’s remains were found near a campsite in Wyoming’s ­Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The 22-year-old blonde had been strangled!

Sources speculate the couple got into a violent argument, Laundrie killed Petito in the park and then fled in her van to Florida.