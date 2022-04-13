Free-fallin’ John Mayer Views ‘The Voice’

“Flailing” singer John Mayer is desperate to get back on the map, sources tell Straight Shuter, and that’s why they say he’s pinning his hopes on The Voice!

“John fears he’s all washed up at just 44 years old,” spills a source. “His last album sold only 96,000 copies and there were no hit singles.”

“Sure, he has enough money to never work again, but he doesn’t want to just disappear — which is why he’s been meeting with producers at American Idol and The Voice in hopes something on TV can breathe new life into his career!”

The floppy-haired “Your Body Is a Wonderland” warbler is suddenly without a record label for the first time in two decades after he recently announced he was ditching Columbia Records.

“After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement,” he posted on Instagram in early March.

Now, sources say, the formerly red-hot musician is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry and Blake Shelton and remake himself on TV to revive his cratering career.

“Previously, John wanted his music to speak for itself, but now he knows he has to pimp himself out if he wants another hit,” squeals a pal.