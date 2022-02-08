Food Made El Chapo Prisoner Of Love!

Vicious former drug lord El Chapo knew he wanted the whole enchilada with leggy teen beauty Emma Coronel Aispuro when she cooked him his favorite meal while they were dating — she made a mean enchilada!

“He loves enchiladas,” gangster Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s mother, 93, confirms.

Guzmán, 64, is serving a life sentence at a max-security facility in Colorado for drug trafficking and involvement in 33 savage murders.

Emma, now 32 and serving a three-year sentence of her own for carrying on her husband’s cartel business in his absence, insists she didn’t know about his blood-soaked history when they first met.

“He won people over with his way of being,” the still-smitten wife says. “He never put on airs. He acted like any normal person.”

The brute is worth $3 billion!