Faith Hill’s Fears Over Tim McGraw’s Solo Tour!

Tim McGraw is hitting the road solo — leaving superstar wife Faith Hill fuming, insiders spilled.

The “Humble and Kind” singer, 52, has sworn he’s left his hard-partying habits behind. But Faith is hesitant about letting him off the leash for an upcoming string of shows, tipsters dished.

In his recent book, Grit & Grace, Tim revealed during the “darkest period” of his life he used alcohol as a “crutch,” causing his wife to issue an ultimatum.

“Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick,’ ” confessed the hitmaker, who quit boozing in 2008.

But according to a pal, the “Breathe” songbird, 52, is also peeved about his concert plans because the couple’s Soul2Soul: The World Tour grossed over $100 million between 2017 and 2018 and she was eyeing another double act!

“But Tim told Faith he can’t completely tie his career to hers, and he’s got to go out on his own,” the friend snitched.

He’s also been looking forward to hanging out with the guys in his band, other sources added.

Insiders said Tim’s plans have caused Faith to feel left out — especially since she’s been raring to revitalize her career now that their daughters, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18, are grown up.

“They’re at loose ends now looking at the next stage of their lives together,” the friend said.

“She hoped their new life would include touring and going on extended vacations. But Tim seems intent on going his own way, which really hurts her.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill did not respond to requests for comment.