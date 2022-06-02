Failing Meghan Markle Erases her Past!

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, is trying to erase the humiliating cancellation of her Netflix series Pearl by scrubbing all mentions of the animated show from her Archewell website, palace insiders dish.

The axed autobiographical series about a 12-year-old girl, co-produced with Elton John’s hubby, David Furnish, was the latest in a string of public embarrassments for the fame-hungry royal renegade — her narration of a Disney elephant documentary and her children’s book were roundly trashed by critics.

“Looks like Meghan’s dreams of using her royal celebrity to become a showbiz powerhouse has bombed,” notes a royal insider. “Of course it shouldn’t be surprising.”

“Before Harry, her only claim to fame was as a struggling B-level actress, who managed to grab a role in an ensemble cast in the legal drama Suits.”

“By then, she was headed for her mid-30s with her days as a leading lady pretty much gone.”

As the National ENQUIRER has reported, Meghan, 40, was set to become a big-time producer after she and Harry signed $150 million worth of deals to churn out uplifting programs for Netflix and Spotify.

Now, Meghan, whose name means Pearl in Welsh, is trying to whitewash the stain on her professional cred by rewriting history and erasing all mention of it from her Archewell website, critics claim.

Gone is Meghan’s proud promotional blurb on the site, touting her cartoon alter ego: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Along with the Pearl disaster, her children’s book The Bench was slammed as too dull for kids and plunged out of Amazon’s Top 100 list in less than a week.

And her narration for Disney’s Elephant documentary — which critics gave just three out of five stars — was trashed as “cheesy” and “schmaltzy” and “overeager to please.”

“Meghan thought the royal title she got by marrying Harry would translate into success in her media productions,” adds the palace insider. “But while being a duchess might give social cachet in America, we gather it doesn’t mean a thing in Hollywood if you don’t have real talent and get bad reviews.”