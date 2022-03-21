Ex-wife Bashes Bill Gates for Betraying Trust

Cheating Bill Gates torpedoed his 27-year marriage by stepping out on his wife, who admits she couldn’t forgive and forget the Microsoft founder’s indiscretions!

Despite walking away from their divorce with a hefty chunk of Bill’s $130 billion fortune, Melinda French Gates, 57, calls her 2021 split “painful stuff.”

The frank philanthropist admits she was irreparably devastated after the tech tycoon, 66, couldn’t keep it in his pants and copped to having a fling with a company underling more than 20 years ago!

The mom of the mogul’s three adult kids insists, “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that.”

But she acknowledges once trust is broken “it’s very hard to get it back — in any relationship.”

She claims, “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”