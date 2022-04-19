End of Line for Dylan & McLean 51-year Feud

After taking nasty shots at each other for decades, grumpy old rockers Bob Dylan and American Pie singer Don McLean have buried the hatchet, stunned spies snitch.

Sources attribute the peacemaking to age — McLean is 76 and Nobel Prize winner Dylan is 80.

“No one saw this coming, but Don’s finally started to warm up to Bob and admit the guy is a genius who he should never have crossed,” spills an insider. “He wants to shake hands and forget all about their feud.”

Music sources believe the bad blood began flowing after McLean released his super-hit American Pie in 1971, where he basically called Dylan a clown.

In the song, Dylan is “the jester” who “sang for the king and queen in a coat he borrowed from James Dean /And a voice that came from you and me / Oh, and while the king was looking down /The jester stole his thorny crown.”

Now, sources snitch age has mellowed McLean, who is planning to retire to Maine with his much younger girlfriend, model Paris Dylan, 28, no relation to Bob.

“From Don’s point of view, he’s happy with his girl, Paris, and doesn’t want any hostility getting in the way. Life’s too short,” dishes the insider.

As for the Blowin’ in the Wind legend, “Dylan may have carried a grudge before — anytime you mention the jester in American Pie, he’d turn sour — but now he’s willing to pick up his guitar and jam with Don,” says the insider.

“He too has mellowed. They look forward to running into each other in the near future.”