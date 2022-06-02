Ellen’s at End of her Rope!

Disgraced daytime diva Ellen DeGeneres is in a bad place as her TV exit date draws near, leaving wife Portia de Rossi and pals urging her to see a shrink and get the help she desperately needs, insiders say.

The 64-year-old star’s long-running gabfest ends May 26, two years after multiple ex-staffers charged the work culture on her hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show was riddled with racism, bullying and intimidation.

Then on May 5, sources say Ellen was clobbered with “one final humiliation” when her show failed to garner a Daytime Emmy Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show nomination for the first time since her 2003 launch, says a spy.

Ellen’s swan song season was left off the nominee list that boasts The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Hot Ones, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“It’s a slap in the face,” spills the spy. “She’s furious and vowing to get her revenge one day, and it’s got Portia pretty freaked out.”

The source blabs Ellen’s in bad shape and seems “tired and jumpy” as her “anxiety has kicked up.”

“Portia is especially worried and urging her to get help, regroup and talk things out with a professional.”

As GLOBE reported, sources claim the couple’s marriage has been hanging by a thread for some time.

On Ellen’s show, Portia, 49, recently urged Ellen to return to stand-up, saying: “I just want you to do something that makes you happy.”

Adds the insider: “But Ellen’s announcing grand plans.”

“She got support from people like the Kardashians to come on the show during the final season and thinks that’s a sign she can come back bigger and better.”

“The hope is that Ellen listens to Portia especially since their marriage hasn’t been in a great place.”