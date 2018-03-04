Drew Barrymore Strikes Out With Online Dating

Drew Barry­more went online to look for love — and the sadly single star struck out!

Eighteen months after divorcing third hubby Will Kopelman, the “Never Been Kissed” actress tried the exclusive dating app Raya, but confessed: “No one responded!”

The formerly troubled star then tried reaching out to potential suitors — only to get the brush-off!

“One guy wrote, ‘What is someone like you ­doing on an app like this?’” recalled Drew. “I was, like, ‘Is that a compliment and an insult all wrapped ambiguously and super-clearly in one fell swoop?’”

She added that ­another man couldn’t bother to fit her into his busy schedule!

“And that was it,” said Drew, who quit the service after less than a week — but can take comfort in knowing that she’s still doubling her chances by being interested in women!