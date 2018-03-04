Drew Barrymore Strikes Out With Online Dating

Drew Barrymore went online to look for love — and the sadly single star struck out!
Eighteen months after divorcing third hubby Will Kopelman, the “Never Been Kissed” actress tried the exclusive dating app Raya, but confessed: “No one responded!”
The formerly troubled star then tried reaching out to potential suitors — only to get the brush-off!
“One guy wrote, ‘What is someone like you doing on an app like this?’” recalled Drew. “I was, like, ‘Is that a compliment and an insult all wrapped ambiguously and super-clearly in one fell swoop?’”
She added that another man couldn’t bother to fit her into his busy schedule!
“And that was it,” said Drew, who quit the service after less than a week — but can take comfort in knowing that she’s still doubling her chances by being interested in women!