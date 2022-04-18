Dr. Oz Slammed By Jobless Staff

U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Oz won’t get votes from his former TV staffers who charge the coldhearted cardiac surgeon left them in a financial hole when he suddenly quit his show in January to run in Pennsylvania.

He’s a “heart doctor without a heart,” according to a longtime staffer.

People who spent 13 years trying to make his show a success “are now scrambling for jobs and are furious he’s left them in a lurch financially after they worked their asses off for him for so long,” a source says.

An insider says Oz “blindsided everyone” who thought they had jobs for two more years.

“It was abrupt,” the insider says. “No one had a clue. The show was picked up, so that was almost two more years of guaranteed work that’s just gone.”