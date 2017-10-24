Wedding Bells For Gay CNN Anchor

Openly gay CNN anchor Don Lemon is set to marry the apple of his eye!

Don showed off hunky beau Tim Malone when the pair paraded hand-in-hand out of a “Saturday Night Live” after-party at New York’s tony TAO nightclub on Oct. 1!

“That really meant something to Don,” a close pal spilled to The National ENQUIRER. “It was like he was publicly sharing his commitment to Tim. Now he’d like to settle down and make things official!”

Don’s been dating Tim, sales director for Jukin Media in New York, since at least last June.

That’s when the anchor dropped a social media shot of them frolicking in the surf captioned: “Summer lovin.”

The rush to commitment is new for the CNN talking head. “I’m a bad person to date,” Don once confessed. “I’m self-centered.”

But after getting his ear pierced on live TV on New Year’s Eve, Don said: “I’m maybe open to a relationship this year. I wasn’t before.”