Dolly’s a Snore Loser at Love!

Daring country diva Dolly Parton knows how to keep her 55-year marriage smokin’ — she dresses up “to keep things spicy” for hubby Carl Dean!

“Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him,’ ” reveals Dolly, 76.

But not everything is hot with her 79-year-old husband.

“Every once in a while I see Carl leaned back, snoring in his La-Z-Boy chair, and I think, ‘Where is Jolene when I need her?’” — a reference to Dolly’s hit song about a homewrecker trying to steal her Carl away!