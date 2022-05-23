Dolly Parton Rocks on in Hall of Fame!

Drum roll, please — the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2022, including Dolly Parton, who’d specifically said she did NOT want to be included!

Back in March, the beloved Tennessee entertainer, 76, asked to “respectfully bow out” of consideration because she was a country-western gal and “I don’t feel that I have earned the right” to take a spot away from a hardcore rocker.

But she changed her tune and said she would “accept gracefully” once she learned the organization honors other types of music as well.

Dolly now joins fellow 2022 inductees like Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

“I will just say thanks and I will accept it because the fans vote, but when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music,” explains the “Jolene” singer.