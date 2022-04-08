Dolly Parton Dabbled in Frozen Food

Savvy singer Dolly Parton is looking to earn some cold hard cash with her very own line of frozen foods!

Encouraged by the popularity of her recently released Dolly-branded ice cream and baking mixes, the 76-year-old country queen plans to continue her supermarket hot streak!

Shoppers can likely expect an offering of “good ol’, home-cooked, Southern-style frozen-ready meals and snacks, reflective of Dolly’s favorite recipes,” an insider spills.

But the hard-working “9 to 5” songbird has assured fans, “I don’t sign any deals that I don’t believe in the product.”

The news follows the tastemaker dishing about how she always wanted to put out a “great rock-’n’-roll album” and admitting she “would not be above” selling her hit-studded music catalog to add to her estimated $650 million fortune!

“Then I would start a whole new publishing company, start over in a few years, sell that, too, if I wanted to,” Dolly adds.