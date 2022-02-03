Dog Chapman’s Got Game!

Daring Duane “Dog” Chapman is about to go virtual — he inked a multi-year deal for video games based on his legendary life and exploits!

The 68-year-old reality TV star and former bail bondsman has said he’s nabbed more than 10,000 fugitives over his decades-long career — and sources said his action man past would make fine fodder for gaming!

“The man’s life is almost cinematic,” said a TV insider. “From his earliest days as part of a motorcycle gang to his second career as a bounty hunter and TV star. Think of all the adventures he’s had!”

Chapman has said he got the bounty hunting bug when he was in a Texas prison doing five years on a murder rap and foiled a fellow con’s escape attempt.

In 2003, he made headlines with the capture of Max Factor cosmetics tycoon Andrew Luster, who fled to Mexico in the middle of his trial for drugging and raping a slew of women. Luster is now behind bars in California.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Duane recently interrupted his honeymoon with new bride Francie Frane to join the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, who’d vanished in the wake of his fiancée Gabby Petito’s murder.

Chapman said he was “thrilled” to be part of the venture with video game maker Virtual Interactive Technologies.