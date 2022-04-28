Dissed Scott Disick Sick Over Kourtney Vows

Spurned Scott Disick is down in the dumps since baby mama ex Kourtney Kardashian swapped vows with rocker Travis Barker in Las Vegas, sparking worries the party-hearty horndog will spin out of control — again, sources snitch.

“This ‘wedding’ may not even be legal, since the word is they didn’t have a marriage license, but it’s still difficult for Scott to bear,” an insider spills.

Following a PDA-packed appearance at the Grammy Awards, the reality TV babe, 43, and her hunk of burning love, 46, hightailed it to Sin City to say “I do” before an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to Kourtney in October, and sources squeal their quickie ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel was payback for Scott throwing shade on their romance!

Now, the insider confides “devastated” Scott, 38, fears he may lose his family!

Scott and Kourtney are parents to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, but their tumultuous ten-year relationship fizzled out in 2015.

The notorious cad has been linked with a string of barely legal lovelies. Spies snitch Scott plans to get back at Kourtney by dating yet another young model, and he was recently spotted in Malibu with 27-year-old beauty Rebecca Donaldson.

“He cannot stand Travis and has been telling people for months his greatest hope is for Kourtney to snap to her senses. Scott thinks Travis has a dark side,” dishes the source.

Tipsters claim heavily tatted Travis previously abused prescription pills and is still haunted by the horrific 2008 plane crash that killed two buddies and left him with third degree burns on 65 percent of his body!

Sources also say the musician’s ill-fated marriage to former beauty queen Shanna Moakler was volatile.

But the insider spills if Scott doesn’t shut his trap about Kourtney’s love life, her momager, Kris Jenner, may boot him from the family fold!

“He already feels disconnected. Ever since Kourtney took up with Travis, her mom and her sisters have been all about Kourtney and Travis,” the insider explains. “Now there are genuine fears Scott could relapse to his self-destructive partying ways. It’s happened before — and it can happen again.”