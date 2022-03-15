Deadbeat Dad Dre Ghosts Daughter

Moneybags music mogul Dr. Dre was cheered by fans when the gangsta rap great performed with other hip-hop legends at the Super Bowl halftime show in L.A. But his homeless and desperate daughter charges the Straight Outta Compton rapper is a deadbeat dad, who’s coldly turned his back on her!

The 57-year-old producer and businessman — whose real name is Andre Romelle Young — is said to be worth a whopping $820 million. But his cash-strapped kid LaTanya Young, 39, claims she relies on government assistance and lives in a friend’s garage!

“He won’t answer my calls,” moans the struggling mom of four, who says her meager income as a healthcare aide doesn’t cover her bills and forced her to place her kids in the care of friends!

“I’m not asking him to make me rich,” insists LaTanya, who says she’s rarely heard from the heartless hitmaker since she was five — when he dumped her mom, Lisa Johnson.

“If I just could get a stable home with his help, I would appreciate it.”

LaTanya says she’s been reduced to contacting her father through his stonewalling L.A. lawyer — who didn’t return The National ENQUIRER’s calls!