DEA Eases Restrictions on Marijuana Research But What About Research on Marijuana Prohibition?

Article by Richard Cowan.

It seems a bit odd when news about scientific research tells us more about the past than about the future. However, that is certainly the case with the DEA’s announcement that it will finally allow easier access to marijuana for medical research.

The DEA’s press release does not explain the history of the decades of the suppression of scientific research by the agency with the complicity of NIDA and the scientific establishment.

Heretofore, the DEA maintained monopoly on all of the marijuana that could be used for research, allowing only the use of marijuana grown at the University of Mississippi under a contract with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the bureaucracy in charge of subverting science to serve the Drug War.

This monopoly allowed the narcocracy to veto any research that might undermine the prohibitionist propaganda that sought to justify over twenty million arrests and the suppression of scientific research.

Millions of people across the U.S. can legally buy pot at dispensaries — but scientists aren’t allowed to study it.

The really important point is that no other drugs are subject to such restrictions, but the medical establishment, the Quackocracy, and the so-called “scientific community” never objected to these scientifically absurd restrictions, and will not object to these new absurdities.

Nonetheless, they will all go on braying that “We don’t know enough about marijuana and/or medical marijuana to legalize it.” And yet they never even mention the DEA/NIDA restrictions on research.

The American Medical Association even opposed a medical marijuana bill in Mississippi. (Are white lab informal wear for Klan meetings?)

The AMA opines, “While it is possible there may be beneficial medicinal uses of marijuana, numerous evidence-based studies demonstrate that significant deleterious effects abound,” the brief tells the court, going on to say that “without question, the public health risks are immense.”

See The Individual Courage And Collective Cowardice Of The Medical Profession

Questions for the AMA: What do you think about 20 million arrests? What do you think about sick and dying people being driven to suicide? What do you think about the suppression of scientific research? What do you think about decades of lying? Never mind that question, because they are still lying.

As my late, great friend, William Buckley, said, “Marijuana never kicks down your door in the middle of the night. Marijuana never locks up sick and dying people, does not suppress medical research, does not peek in bedroom windows. Even if one takes every reefer madness allegation of the prohibitionists at face value, marijuana prohibition has done far more harm to far more people than marijuana ever could.”

But don’t tell the AMA! And don’t mention the Drug War!

Richard Cowan is a former NORML National Director