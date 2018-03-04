‘M*A*S*H’ Star David Ogden Stiers Dead At 75 Years Old

David Ogden Stiers — who revived the classic sitcom “M*A*S*H” as Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III from 1977 to 1983 — has passed away from bladder cancer at the age of 75.

After his turn on “M*A*S*H” changed him from character actor to TV star, Stiers went on to work steadily in both Woody Allen films and in voice work for the Disney studio.

While he modestly described himself as a “minor player” in the Disney canon, he voiced roles in over 25 productions — including work in “Pocahontas,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Beauty and the Beast,” where he also recorded a role for Disney’s hit stage production.

But his steady employment with Disney also kept the gay actor in the closet until 2009 — when Stiers went public with his sexuality, saying that he was looking to grow old with “someone both mature and youthful.”

He continued that his ideal man needed “to appreciate the finer things in life,” but added: “The more lusty side of me seeks a man with developed arms, as that has always appealed to me.”

Sadly, Siers never found a husband — but he did find continued work with Disney, having said that “many of my fears were self-invented.”