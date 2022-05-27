Dare Devil Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed!

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin’s horrific injuries in a botched America’s Got Talent: Extreme stunt have left him paralyzed!

The Welsh performer was hanging 30 feet in the air trying to escape a straitjacket and fall into a crash mat below just before two cars suspended on either side of him crashed together.

But the cars were released a split-second early, crushing Goodwin, 42, and bursting into flames.

His actress fiancée, Amanda Abbington, says Goodwin broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, snapped his back, severed his spinal cord, lost a kidney and suffered third-degree burns.

“He’s paralyzed now [and] in a wheelchair,” says Amanda. “Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

Still, gutsy Goodwin remarkably remains upbeat.

“He’s just a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine,” praises Amanda. “He’s amazing.”