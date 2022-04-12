D-list Kathy Griffin’s Suicide Horror

Kooky comic Kathy Griffin reveals she ended up in the looney bin following a suicide attempt — and that saved her life!

The 61-year-old wild child confesses she hit rock bottom after she was clobbered by a backlash for posing with a bloody effigy of then-President Donald Trump in 2017.

“I tried to kill myself, and ended up in the psych ward,” confesses the funnygal, who’s also beaten Stage 1 lung cancer following an op where half a lung was removed.

She kicked her pill popping last year and now attends AA, she says.