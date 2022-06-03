Crusader Paris Hilton Attacks Cruel Boarding Schools

Copycat moneybags Paris Hilton is taking a page out of her former assistant Kim Kardashian’s book by campaigning to help the less unfortunate — in this case kids shipped off to boarding schools. Now 41, the hotel heiress, who is lobbying for new laws, claims she was mentally, physically and sexually abused at a Utah boarding school in the ’90s — and doesn’t want today’s children to have similar experiences.

She describes being “forced” to submit to gynecological exams, adding, “I remember crying while they held me down.”

The Simple Life alum is pushing for a bill to create a commission to investigate allegations of misconduct in the industry created to handle troubled teens.

The socialite’s work comes after Kim, who’s studying to be a lawyer, threw her celebrity behind prison reform initiatives. The billionaire Kardashians queen has also campaigned to help inmates be taken off death row or have their sentences reduced.