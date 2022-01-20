Creepy Matthew Can’t Get a Date!

Love loser Matthew Perry keeps striking out with the ladies, and the flabby former addict is begging ex-castmates Jen Aniston and Courteney Cox to play Cupid, tipsters tattled.

Fans expressed shock at the schlubby sitcom star’s appearance and slurred speech on HBO’s Friends reunion special in 2021, and sources snitched the firestorm didn’t help Matthew’s lackluster romantic life.

While the 52-year-old actor scored a seven-figure deal for a dishy tell-all, an insider spilled, “He can’t get a date because women are wary of him, and he is kind of creepy with the self-deprecating dark humor.”

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Matthew and fiancée Molly Hurwitz, 30, split last summer. Now a source claimed the former booze-swilling pill popper is struggling to find a new ladylove.

“He’s really trying to piece himself back together, lose weight and get healthier, and he hopes his memoir opens the door to more acting work, too,” explained the insider.

“But the dismal dating situation is getting him down. He’s practically crying to Jen and Courteney to help.”

However, the insider said Perry’s pals are hesitant to set him up because “he’s known as a loose cannon — and with baggage like his, he’s not exactly desirable!”