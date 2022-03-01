COVID Hits Guys Where it Really Hurts!

Some men claim coronavirus has cramped their style in the sack — and a doc disturbingly reveals, “COVID d**k is a real thing!”

The disease is being blamed for erectile dysfunction (ED), infertility and even penis shrinkage in guys who’ve contracted the condition!

Dr. Ashley Winter, an Oregon-based urologist, says, “We think this occurs from endothelial dysfunction — when COVID infects the cells that line blood vessels and affects blood flow.”

One anonymous man recently wrote to a sex advice podcast and said his battle with COVID saw his manhood shrink by 1.5 inches!

“Before I got very sick, I was not huge but was bigger than normal,” he explains. “When I got out of the hospital, I had some erectile dysfunction issues that got better after medical attention. But I became decidedly less than average.”

“It’s had a profound impact on my self-confidence and abilities in bed.”

Scientists have also linked COVID-19 to impotence.

Researchers at University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine investigated two former patients who couldn’t rise to the occasion after their bouts with the bug.

“We found the virus affects the blood vessels. The vessels malfunction and aren’t able to provide enough blood to enter the penis for an erection,” says UM’s Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy. “This could be permanent.”

Penile prosthesis surgery and rehabilitative practices like “penis push-ups” can offer hope for some men with ED. But Ramasamy recommends a preventive approach and adds, “Don’t get COVID. Get vaccinated!”

And experts say don’t believe rumors claiming COVID vaccines cause infertility! A study funded by the National Institutes of Health found COVID infection — NOT vaccinations — can impact a guy’s ability to have kids. The chances of conception are the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated couples. But the study showed men who had COVID had reduced fertility for as long as two months after infection.