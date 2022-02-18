Cosby Fights New Sex Trial

Disgraced Bill Cosby is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to derail Pennsylvania prosecutors’ plans to retry his sexual assault case after his conviction was overturned on a technicality.

The comic, 84, got out of jail in June after serving nearly three years for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University exec Andrea Constand in 2004.

In 2005, a prosecutor had given him immunity to testify in a civil lawsuit filed by Constand. His words were later used as evidence in his 2018 criminal trial, which a state court ruled voided his conviction. Prosecutors want to try the case again without using his testimony in the civil case.

Cosby’s lawyer says the “unique set of circumstances” in the case don’t justify a U.S. Supreme Court review.