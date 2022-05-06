Chris Watts Murder House a Sick Tourist Destination

The hell house where deranged Chris Watts brutally killed his pregnant wife, their unborn baby and two young daughters has become a bizarre tourist hotspot — and people are clamoring to buy the joint!

Local residents in the otherwise quiet neighborhood a half-hour north of Denver are plagued by a parade of rubberneckers who drive by the padlocked place, stopping to take photos.

“I’m sick of it!” declares one disgusted neighbor.

Prison inmate Watts, 36, shot to infamy in 2018 when he confessed to coldheartedly killing his family. The former oil worker, who snapped after telling his wife he was having an affair and wanted a divorce, is serving a life sentence.

Meanwhile, the 4,200 square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath home is a hot commodity even though it’s still technically owned by Watts and stuck in legal limbo.

“I get calls once a week from people who want to buy that house — calls from people in Germany and people here locally,” says bankruptcy lawyer Clark Dray. “Some of it is morbid curiosity; some of it is just people having a hard time getting a home in this market — and they’ll do whatever it takes.”

“But it can’t be bought. It’s not on the market.”