Chevy Chase Doesn’t Give a Crap!

Funnyman Chevy Chase has a rep as being difficult to work with and a total jerk, but the National Lampoon Vacation legend says: “I don’t care.”

During his nearly 55-year career, the 78-year-old quit Saturday Night Live, where he nearly came to blows with co-star Bill Murray after two years, and left the NBC sitcom Community following four seasons and a “serious confrontation” with creator Dan Harmon.

Asked if his bad rep bothers him, the Caddyshack star says: “I don’t give a crap. I am who I am. And I like where — who I am.”