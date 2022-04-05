Cher’s World is Falling Apart!

Wracked by agony and family trauma, Cher is suffering a devastating nervous breakdown, friends fear, after the sensitive 75-year-old songbird made a heartrending public cry for help!

In an emotional social media post, Cher confessed “these are the worst years I’ve ever seen” while apologizing for all but disappearing from public view during recent months.Tweeting in all caps, the Moonstruck Oscar winner revealed she found world events unsettling, ending with the cryptic message “add family to that, & its a recipe for disaster cake.”

The alarming message comes after sources previously revealed the Believe diva has been dealing with a string of traumas that turned her life upside down during lockdown. Cher’s currently in a toxic legal tussle with Mary Bono, the fourth wife of her late ex-hubby Sonny, over claims she’s not being paid royalties for songs they performed together.

Sources also spill crippling migraine headaches have left her battling a deteriorating medical condition amid fears she has a brain tumor. Apparently, Cher’s TMJ has returned and jaw troubles are adding to her agony, insiders dish.

On top of that, the I Got You Babe wonder is locking horns with her two adult children: sex-swapper Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 45, whose dad was the late rocker Gregg Allman.

“Cher has a very up and down relationship with both her sons and that’s a definite cause of sadness and pain for her right now,” dishes an insider.“She’s been trying to micromanage them their whole lives, and as much as they love her, it’s irritating and suffocating.”

“Her phone calls are so bossy and relentless. She’ll hit them up at all hours of the night because she’s such an insomniac and figures everyone should fit in around her time zone.”

“That’s caused Chaz and Elijah to back off from their mom recently, and she doesn’t like it.” Cher’s also very sad over the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine.

Plus, she’s been losing sleep worrying about her ailing 95-year-old mom, Georgia Holt. “Cher is in a very fragile state right now,” spills an insider.“She’s been in the deep end for months, bickering and complaining, picking fights with everyone and not taking care of herself.”

“The people who care about her feel the best thing would be for her to recuperate somewhere that’s peaceful and quiet and have a ton of therapy.”