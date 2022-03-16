Charlize Theron: Protect Me From Horrible Tom Hardy!

Hard-Charging Charlize Theron was SO intimidated by Mad Max co-star Tom Hardy, she demanded a producer act as her bodyguard at all times on the set!

In the new book Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize, 46, says working with Hardy was “horrible.”

The Oscar-winning actress was infuriated her co-star constantly ran late on the 2015 blockbuster’s Namibia movie set and author Kyle Buchanan says the “Bombshell” actress exploded after Hardy made her wait hours to shoot a scene in the desert.

“‘Fine the f**king c**t a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew,’” Charlize screamed during the shoot, according to the author.

But Hardy was having none of it!

“He charged up to her and went, ‘What did you say to me?’ He was quite aggressive,” the book claims.

After that, Buchanan writes, Charlize demanded “protection!”

“She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point. She then had a producer assigned to be with her all the time,” Buchanan explains.