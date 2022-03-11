Charlie Sheen Warring With Denise Richards Over Sami

Reality babe Denise Richards and her wild man ex Charlie Sheen are locked in a wrenching tug-of-love over their teen daughter Sami, who’s chosen to live with her permissive dad.

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with Charlie, is ­absolutely livid at the way he’s parenting 17-year-old Sami and allowing her to do whatever she pleases, spies say.

Meanwhile, good-time Charlie, 56, who is HIV positive, wants his meddling ex to butt out!

“Denise and Charlie both think they’re in the right,” spills an insider. “Charlie’s convinced Sami’s happy living with him and Denise should accept it. But Denise can’t sleep at night for fear her daughter isn’t getting the proper guidance from her dad.”

“She knows Charlie only too well!”

Former Bond girl Denise is especially desperate because Sami turns 18 and becomes a legal adult March 9. She can then choose to finish high school and go to college — or not — which Charlie doesn’t seem to care about, insiders say.

“She’s trying to sway Sami by smothering her with love and treats, like new clothes,” tattles the insider. “She’s given up trying to coax Sami into finishing high school and going to college, but she’s offering to pay for modeling or acting school. At least there’s some education in that. She’ll do anything to sweeten the deal.”

Denise admits her relationship with Sami has been “strained” since the teen moved in with her dad and bashed her mom’s home as “abusive” and a “hell house.”

Before she split, Sami had been living with Denise, her stepdad Aaron Phypers, sister Lola and half-sister Eloise, 10.

Denise confesses, “I have a strained relationship with her. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained.”

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

Adds the insider, “Denise is determined to woo Sami back home with sugar and spice, not mean words.”