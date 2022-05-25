Chappelle Onstage Assault Ain’t Funny!

Controversial comic Dave Chappelle was tackled on a L.A. stage by an armed spectator, but the unflappable funnyman immediately bounced back with a bunch of tasteless jokes!

Lawmen say Chappelle, 48, was appearing at the Hollywood Bowl when Isaiah Lee, 23, charged at the stand-up comedian and violently knocked him to the ground!

A witness claims Lee “got his ass kicked by at least ten people” before he was arrested. The suspect was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Robin Hood: Men in Tights star — who’s come under fire from the LGBTQ community for his insensitive wisecracks about transgender folks — quipped his “idiot” assailant was “a trans man” and joked about how he’d “stomped a n***a backstage.”

According to the LAPD, Lee was carrying a fake handgun with a blade inside and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $30,000 bail.