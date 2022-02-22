Cash is Still King For Newsgal Gayle

Floundering CNN failed to snag news queen Gayle King, but their big-bucks bid gave the ambitious morning anchor leverage to score a sweet new contract with CBS — and solidify her growing power, insiders spill.

“CNN threw the kitchen sink at Gayle,” a TV insider exclusively tells The National ENQUIRER.

“They were hoping she would replace Chris Cuomo, pull in a whole new audience and erase the stain of disgrace he brought to the network.”

As ENQUIRER readers know, the network has been scrambling since prime-time poster boy Cuomo, 51, was axed amid sexual harassment allegations.

He’s insisted on his innocence, but disgusted viewers have turned away in droves — and the network’s ratings have plummeted!

Insiders say savvy Gayle, 67, used the desperation of CNN’s deep-pocketed bigwigs to ink a blockbuster CBS deal, giving her a healthy raise from her $13 million-a-year salary, evening hosting duties for documentaries and specials, and even more behind-the-scenes influence!

“This leaves her essentially calling the shots in the news division!” a source dishes.

Insiders add King’s reign may even see her former “CBS This Morning” rival — and ratings disappointment — Norah O’Donnell, 48, lose her evening anchor gig at the network!

“Norah’s got one foot out the door, and Gayle wants to make sure it doesn’t hit her on the way out,” a source squeals.