Casey’s Half-Baked Declaration of Love

Red-hot love seems to have fried Manchester by the Sea Oscar winner Casey Affleck’s brain! The smitten 46-year-old apparently can’t stop papering the internet with posts about his 23-year-old actress girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, cryptically announcing, “A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn’t too late.” Ben Affleck’s shameless kid brother also posted a cringeworthy snap featuring him sniffing her long brown hair in the kitchen! “On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute,” spills the dude who was married to actress Summer Phoenix for 11 years. “Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery and cooked twelve loaves of bread,” adding, “All I could smell was you.” Yikes!

But there’s more. “I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever,” he declares. “While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long.” While we’re all for romance, we side with a fan who wisely responded: “This feels like it should be private.”