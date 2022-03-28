Cameron Diaz: Angel With a Dirty Face!

Soap-averse Cameron Diaz claims she’s a “beast” who never washes her face!

The Shrek star, 49, reveals she prefers to go makeup free and doesn’t feel like spending hours slathering potions and lotions on her skin since quitting Hollywood in 2015 for a quiet life with hubby Benji Madden, 42.

“Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis is what I look like,” she reveals on a podcast. “I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face.”

The Charlie’s Angels siren — who shares two-year-old daughter Raddix with Good Charlotte rocker Benji — was 21 when she made her first movie, The Mask, with Jim Carrey. She quickly shot to stardom and became one of Hollywood’s legendary beauties.

But she says she also fell into the “trap” of idealized and impossible beauty standards.

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to,” she says. “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”

In 2015, Cameron rebranded herself as an advocate of healthy living, saying: “Just because you can chew it and swallow it and poop it out doesn’t mean it’s food” and claiming her favorite dining experience is “oatmeal mixed with sauteed zucchini.”