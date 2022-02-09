Britney’s Wedding War!

Buoyant Britney Spears plans to have it all at her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari — except for her traitorous family!

Sources told Straight Shuter the pop tart, 40, is designing a big role in the ceremony for Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, her children with former husband Kevin Federline — but she’s put the kibosh on any other kin!

“Britney’s two sons will give her away, not her dad,” spilled a source. “Her dad will not be invited to the wedding. Neither will her mother, sister or brother, all of whom she still blames for her conservatorship.”

The “Toxic” singer is bitter over the legal arrangement that ran her life and finances for nearly 14 years with dad Jamie at the helm.

“Britney is desperate for some normality. She loves hanging out with Sam and her boys all together,” popped a pal. “They have a lot more adventures planned as a family — the biggest of which will be her wedding!”