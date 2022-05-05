Britney Spears’ Toxic Pregnancy!

Fragile Britney Spears’ baby joy could turn tragic, fear friends and medical experts.

The 40-year-old “Toxic” singer — who has a history of mental illness — recently confirmed she’s set to welcome a child with personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27.

But she set off alarm bells by admitting she suffered from crippling bouts of depression during her last two pregnancies.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” the mom of two declares in a rambling social media post while breaking the news about her bun in the oven.

Her confession worries friends given the elevated risk due to her age and the stress and trauma in her life.

“This is A LOT for Britney to handle all at once,” says an insider. “She’s barely out of her conservatorship and to find out she’s pregnant, well, it could plunge her back into all sorts of psychological problems.”

As previously reported, the high-strung songbird — who has two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — waged war against her family to free herself from a court-ordered conservatorship precipitated by her infamous breakdown in 2007. It even included a clause that prevented her from having a baby!

“Britney has been through so much upheaval, and there’s a lot of genuine concern she could really struggle during this pregnancy,” frets another close source. “Her passion for motherhood and desire to be the best mom she can be is not in question. It’s her ability to handle stress that concerns people.”

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a noted forensic psychiatrist who has not treated Britney, agrees.

“This is going to push her over the edge,” Lieberman tells The National ENQUIRER. “Her mental health was fragile at best, and now the hormones and psychological issues involved with pregnancy are going to cause her to be on a roller coaster of mania and depression.”

“Britney claims to have had a history of perinatal depression, so she should seek help now for the tools to deal with her mental health.”

“Otherwise, she’s putting her baby and herself in danger!”