Britney Spears’ Poison Pen Risks $15M Book Deal!

Brash Britney Spears has landed a mega-millions deal for a memoir — but insiders fear the book will be an unreadable mess because the pop tart insists on writing it herself!

“Britney can sing and dance but she’s no writer,” spills an insider. “The pages she’s written so far are all over the place and don’t make sense to anyone but her!”

Simon & Schuster has reportedly offered Britney, 40, up to $15 million after a record-breaking bidding war to let her hair down about her life and the conservatorship run by dad Jamie that kept her a virtual prisoner for over a decade. But spies claim the firm wants the “Gimme More” singer to give them LESS of her own jottings and work with a professional!

But top ghostwriters are deathly afraid of working with the newly emancipated “Toxic” singer after seeing some of her unintelligible scribblings, sources say.

“Having a ghostwriter will guarantee a well-written, gripping book, but the ones Britney’s shopped her book around to are horrified,” dishes a source.

“She’s adamant that what she’s written so far stays exactly the way it is — but it’s drivel, with poor grammar and run-on sentences and paragraphs that don’t flow.”